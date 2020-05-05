‘The bills are still coming’: L.A. business owners eager to reopen

After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will allow certain businesses to reopen Friday if they implement necessary safety measures, some business owners in Los Angeles said they were eager to open their doors to customers.

But with cases and deaths still on the rise in densely-populated Los Angeles County, Mayor Eric Garcetti said L.A. will likely be slower in allowing low-risk businesses to reopen, emphasizing that the governor has left the decision up to local governments.

“We stop the sales and the bills are still coming,” said Mihaela Caldarescu, the owner of Diana’s flowers, a mother-daughter run flower shop in Valley Village. She said she’s hoping she could reopen the store, at least for curbside pickups, in time for Mother’s Day.

Kimberly Cheng reports from Valley Village for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 4, 2020.