The Bite L.A. offers holiday drive-thru family fun in South El Monte

The team that brought Los Angelenos foodies a spooky, Halloween drive-thru event came back, but this time, it’s flipped to a holiday winter wonderland.

‘The Bite LA: Winter Holiday & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl’ is a family-friendly drive-though event in South El Monte featuring edible treats, a fake-snowball fight, mischievous gnomes, an ugly sweater contest for your car and songs and stories with Santa.

The event promises Christmas stocking for guests, which they fill as they drive up to festive candy stations and get handed treats from a safe distance.

Visitors can also engage in a windows-down “snowball” fight, where they can fake snowballs at snowmen who are taking aim at the car.

Guests can then wrap up their night by gathering around the “Yule Log Stage” for stories, hot drinks and songs with Santa.

The event is happening through Dec. 27, 2020 at Legg Lake at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, 751 Santa Anita Avenue, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $98 per vehicle, but children 4 and younger are free.

To purchase tickets and get more information, visit The Bite LA’s official website.