‘The Christmas Tree was on fire:’ La Palma man OK after rescuing dog from burning home

A homeowner in La Palma said he woke up to find his Christmas tree on fire Monday morning.

Wayne Jewell said he was sleeping when a smoke detector in his home on the 7700 block of Laurelwood Lane alerted him to the fire about 2 a.m.

“I opened the bedroom door and the Christmas tree was on fire … I couldn’t believe how hot it was,” Jewell said.

Jewell and his dog managed to get outside before the fire spread to the rest of the house, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

Once outside, Jewell’s dog ran back into the home, so Jewell followed and was able to escape again through a window, according to the Fire Authority.

“I’m glad I got the dog out. I couldn’t get the cat out. I tried to get the cat but he just freaked out and took off,” Jewell said.

He wasn’t sure if the cat was able to make it out of the home on its own.

Jewell and the dog were not injured.

Video showed the blaze had quickly spread and engulfed the home while firefighters were trying to douse the flames.

The fire was determined to be accidental, but the origin is still under investigation.

Jewell said he had lived in the home for about 40 years.

“My whole life was there,” he said.