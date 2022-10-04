The Disneyland Resort has added new features to its Disneyland app to enhance guests’ experiences, the park announced Tuesday.

A new complimentary car locator feature will debut later this month and help park visitors find their vehicles.

The latest update will be available for the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, Toy Story and Simba parking areas.

This feature debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year.

Disney Photo passes also got an update. The all-new lenses use augmented reality to immerse guests in the Disney magic, the theme park said. This update is already available in the app and allows guests to snap photos with their favorite characters like Mickey, Minnie and Tinkerbell.

Guests who buy the Disney Genie+ service can also use the new photo pass lens.

The app also allows guests to buy merchandise through mobile checkout at select Disney shops at the resort, chat with cast members and thank a cast member through the cast compliment feature that debuted in August.