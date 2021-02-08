The Donut Man’s famous strawberry doughnuts in Glendora are back in season

It’s that time of the year again when lines start wrapping around an iconic doughnut shop in Glendora known for its seasonal strawberry fried treats.

When strawberries are in season, The Donut Man takes the joy of a good old fashioned doughnut to a whole new level.

Jim Nakano, the owner of the historic doughnut-making shop along Route 66, has been serving up the delicious treat since 1972. He shared the story behind his shop’s famous strawberry doughnuts with KTLA 5 News.

KTLA’s photojournalist Phil Ige reports from Glendora for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 7, 2021.