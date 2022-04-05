Inglewood’s historic sports and music venue, the Forum, now has a new name: the Kia Forum.

The iconic venue was renamed Monday after the automaker purchased the naming rights, becoming the venue’s official automotive partner.

“We’re proud to partner with Kia and weave together our history with an innovative future, while continuing our dedication to the SoCal community,” said Geni Lincoln of the Kia Forum.

Concertgoers and sports fans visiting the venue will notice new outdoor and indoor signage, as well as new electric vehicle charging stations and Kia vehicle displays.

The companies also announced plans for “Kia Club,” an exclusive hospitality lounge for car enthusiasts and music fans.

Opened in 1967, the Forum was designed like a modern-day Roman Coliseum. It became home of the Lakers and Kings from 1967 to 1999 and was nicknamed the “Fabulous Forum.”

The venue currently hosts large concerts for a multitude of high-profile artists, with performances by Billie Eilish, Maxwell, Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly coming up this year.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the entertainment and excitement of live music and events at the Kia Forum moving forward,” said Russell Wager of Kia America, which is headquartered in Irvine.

Another iconic Los Angeles-area venue, Staples Center, was renamed Crypto.com arena late last year. The website is paying $700 million over 20 years to rename the downtown L.A. home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, according to the Associated Press.