The Grove’s Main Street opening to cars for the 1st time to support Skid Row nonprofit

The Grove will open its Main Street to cars on Saturday for the first time in history, and it’s for a good cause.

Guests will be able to drive through the property between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. For 18 years, the Grove’s trolley has been the only vehicle allowed to travel around the outdoor mall.

From their vehicle, guests can buy a meal from a food truck offering favorites from the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito. The menu includes burgers, tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, salads and ice cream sandwiches, according to the Grove.

For every meal purchased, another will be donated to Para Los Niños, a Skid Row-based nonprofit that continues to support children and families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saturday’s event will also feature music and a fountain show. Organizers hope to provide food for more than 2,500 families.

The food truck from Miramar has served more than 12,000 free meals to essential workers and others in need since late March, according to event officials.