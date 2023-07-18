While only a portion of Southern California remains under an excessive heat warning, the rest of the Southland will soon be back into dangerous temperatures this week.

The Apple and Lucerne valleys, including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley, are expected to see “dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 112” until 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast for the Inland Empire is shown on July 18, 2023. (KTLA)

“The heat for this week is expected to peak around Friday and Saturday,” the NWS added.

While Los Angeles and other areas will be a bit cooler, the difference is not expected to be too significant.

In L.A., temperatures are expected to be 90 degrees or higher on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

These hot conditions, combined with predictions of wind, create an elevated fire risk.