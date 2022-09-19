The iconic Hollywood Sign is getting a makeover to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Sherwin-Williams is partnering with the Hollywood Sign Trust to give the 45-foot high marquee a clean and a new paint job.

Starting Monday, a crew of 10 workers will prepare, pressure wash, prime and paint the sign, which was last refurbished in 2012 — also by Sherwin-Williams — for the sign’s 90th anniversary.

The best part about the makeover is you can watch it live! A 24/7 webcam is available on the trust’s website.

Tourists take a selfie with the Hollywood sign in the background on December 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Originally created in 1923 as a temporary advertisement for a local real estate development, the Hollywood sign has become an American landmark and cultural icon. ( Paul Rovere/Getty Images)

Additionally, Los Angeles-based painting company Duggan and Associates will handle prepping and painting the sign “to shine once again.”

The project is likely to take about eight weeks. That’s because each letter is 45 feet high and 31 to 39 feet across.

Set up begins Monday, but painting preparation will take place between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30, and priming and painting beginning on Oct. 3, officials explained on the website.

The process is expected to be completed on Nov. 1, in time for celebrations next year.

“The Sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary,” Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust said. “The opportunity to partner again with Sherwin-Williams on this extensive project will help continue the legacy of the Sign, a symbol of a place where magic is possible and where dreams can come true.”

As for the color, Sherwin-Williams explained it will “usher the Hollywood Sign into its next century with High Reflective White SW 7757 in Emerald Exterior premium paint.”

The Hollywood Sign originally read “Hollywoodland” and served as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development. Then, in 1949, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shortened the sign to the nine-letters you see today. The symbol of the entertainment industry has been repaired and refurbished over the years and was completely rebuilt in 1978, according to the website.