The Hollywood sign, one of the world’s most iconic and photographed landmarks, officially turns 100 years old on Friday.
The sign was first illuminated on Dec. 8, 1923, originally saying “Hollywoodland” to advertise an upscale residential real estate development.
The original 13 letters were 30 feet wide and approximately 43 feet tall, constructed of 3 by 9 foot metal squares rigged together by scaffolding, pipes, wires and telephone poles, according to the sign’s official preservation website.
“At night the Sign blinked into the Hollywood night: first “Holly” then “wood” and finally “land,” punctuated by a giant period. The effect was truly spectacular, particularly for pre-Vegas sensibilities.”
After years of neglect, the Hollywood Sign was repaired in 1939. Five years later, it was donated to the City of Los Angeles. In 1947, it was repaired again, and the word “LAND” was removed.
By then, it had become an emblem of the city’s entertainment industry.
To mark the 100th anniversary, on Friday night, leaders of the sign’s trust will illuminate it with some of the original lights from 1923, and two smaller replicas will recreate how it once blinked in the night as “Hollywoodland.”