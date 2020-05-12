The Huntington Botanical Gardens among 10 being honored with new USPS forever stamp

The Huntington Botanical Gardens stamp is seen in this image provided by the U.S. Postal Service.

The Huntington Botanical Gardens in San Marino is one of 10 U.S. gardens honored in a new forever stamp series being released by the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday.

“The love of gardening stretches back to the earliest years of our country, inspiring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other Founding Fathers to plant some of America’s most iconic colonial-era gardens,” A news release from the USPS stated.

The pane of 20 “American Gardens” stamps features 10 photographs taken by Allen Rokach between 1996 and 2014.

The gardens include: The Huntington Botanical Gardens (California); Biltmore Estate Gardens (North Carolina); Brooklyn Botanic Garden (New York); Chicago Botanic Garden (Illinois); Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (Maine); Dumbarton Oaks Garden (District of Columbia); Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park (Florida); Norfolk Botanical Garden (Virginia); Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens (Ohio); and Winterthur Garden (Delaware).

Public and private gardens are visited by millions of Americans each year. The 10 chosen for this stamp series are all public gardens, according to the news release.

The Huntington Botanical Gardens encompasses about 120 acres and futures 16 themed gardens.

The gardens, which are located at 1151 Oxford Road, are currently closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but reopening plans are in the works, according to its website.

The postal service stated it does not receive tax dollars for operating and relies on the sale of postage, products and services for funding.

Information on how to order the “American Gardens” stamps can be found on USPS.com.

A pane of “American Gardens” stamps is seen in this image from the U.S. Postal Service.