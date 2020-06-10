The Huntington in San Marino to reopen most gardens to general public July 1

A garden at The Huntington is seen in a file photo from 2012. (KTLA)

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino will reopen most of its gardens to the general public on July 1 with new safety measures in place, officials announced Wednesday.

Members will be able to visit the gardens starting June 17, while the general public can visit on July 1, but both groups will require tickets.

The Huntington, which closed amid the coronavirus pandemic three months ago, will also be open on Tuesdays in July and August, a day when the space is typically closed.

Special evening hours will be offered on certain dates during summer months “in order to expand its more restricted capacity due to COVID-19,” and in July, there will be two monthly free days instead of only one, officials said.

Visitors will also be able to see a small portion of the expanded Chinese Garden area, which is slated to be completed in the fall.

High-touch areas like the Children’s Garden and The Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science, as well as art galleries and indoor spaces and the research library, will remain closed during summer months.

Visitors can get an online ticket at huntington.org.

Only 1,500 tickets for regular daytime visitors will be available each day, which is about one-third of the average number of visitors on a “busy spring day,” officials said.

New safety measures for The Huntington include physical distancing, face masks and temperature checks.

Officials ask that anyone experiencing COIVD-19 symptoms refrain from visiting The Huntington.

Enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces will be done throughout the day and hand-sanitizing units have been set up.

Lockers and water fountains will not be available, and officials advise that visitors bring their own water.