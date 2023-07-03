No cable? No satellite? No problem!

There are many ways to watch KTLA 5 News for free on your smart TV, computer, tablet and mobile device.

First, you can watch live newscasts, news replays, and episodes of Off the Clock, L.A. Unscripted, Frank Buckley Interviews, California Cooking and Inside California Politics on KTLA.com on our main live page.

If you have Roku, FireTV or Apple TV, install the free KTLA+ streaming app. In addition to live news and other local broadcasts, you will find hundreds of hours of video on demand so you never miss a story.

Install the free KTLA+ streaming app for Roku

For a more interactive experience, install the free KTLA 5 News app for iOS and Android devices for live news, video on demand, mobile breaking news alerts, customized weather information, contests, and much more.

Wherever you are and wherever you go, L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 News wants to keep you connected.