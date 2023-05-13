As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions and pay, some are also looking for love while on the picket line. This week, the two collided outside Universal Studios.

An event called “Strike Up a Romance” was organized by “Family Guy” writer Jaydi Samuels Kuba, who also runs a matchmaking business. The event doubled as a picket line for members of the Writers Guild of America and as a singles’ mixer.

“We get to go out, picket like we’re supposed to, and maybe meet the love of our lives,” writer Matt Altman told Now This News. He added. “Isn’t every story about love in the end?”

“For us, this was just a fun opportunity for writers just to meet each other without the pressures of having to have crazy work hours,” organizer Kuba told Reuters.

The singles’ mixer was allegedly inspired by married couples who met during the last WGA strike.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. Writers are demanding higher wages and more residuals, especially when their work repeats on streaming services.