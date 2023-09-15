Reddit user u/CocoLoco1 captured this photo of a Christmas tree at a Torrance mall on Sept. 14, 2023.

Someone at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance may have forgotten it’s mid-September.

A Reddit user captured a photo of a decorated Christmas tree at least 15 feet tall and lit garland in the shopping center on Sept. 14.

For the record, that’s 102 days before Christmas, 70 days before Thanksgiving and 47 days before Halloween.

U/CocoLoco1, who posted the pic to the r/LosAngeles subreddit, dubbed the premature celebration “insanity,” adding “My wife and I were aghast.”

That notion that was echoed by dozens of commenters.

“This is the nightmare before Halloween,” wrote u/tryAngularFish.

“Even for Halloween decorations this is too early,” added u/ImStuckInYourToilet.

However, u/JackInTheBell may have captured popular sentiment most succinctly with a reference to the smash-and-grab robberies, fights and flash mob robberies of recent months.

“Was expecting another story about a shoplifting mob,” they wrote. “This is worse…”