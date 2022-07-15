KTLA’s Chip Yost is shown with a new friend on July 13, 2018, at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa.

It’s back!

Friday is opening day for the 2022 Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa.

Fans can once again enjoy their favorite foods, carnival rides, farm animals, exhibits and live music from July 15 through Aug. 14.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available to buy at the gate, according to the O.C. Fair’s website.

General admission prices are $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. That price rises to $14 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The cost for seniors and children between 6 and 12 years old will be $7 every day.

There will be a limited number of tickets available each day to keep the grounds from getting overcrowded.

The fair opens at 11 a.m. and will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fairgoers can stay until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are not required to attend the fair at this time, but officials say that is subject to change.

Parking can be purchased on site and will cost $10 for a car or motorcycle. A bus or limousine will cost $20 to park.

Fairgoers are welcome to bring purses, diaper bags and backpacks with factory-sealed food and beverages. No outside alcohol will be permitted.

The Orange County fairgrounds are located at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.