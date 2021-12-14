The rain is here: Pacific storm brings widespread showers, dangerous driving conditions to SoCal

A powerful Pacific storm reached Southern California overnight, dumping widespread showers on the region and snarling traffic on local freeways Tuesday.

The storm is expected to bring a significant amount of rain and snow throughout the day.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain to fall along coastal and valley locations. The storm could bring 6 inches of rain to our local mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory through 10 a.m. for Los Angeles County in anticipation of excessive rainfall.

Areas of significant concern include Long Beach, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Acton, Wrightwood, Burbank, Pasadena, Universal City, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Van Nuys, Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, Northridge and Beverly Hills, according to the Weather Service.

Here's the latest radar loop as of 512 AM. Rain moving across the entire forecast area with Flood Advisories in effect.



Rain will continue through the day with snow at higher elevations. #CAwx #larain pic.twitter.com/3gimbV0JEA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2021

Forecasters are also calling for a chance of thunderstorms and damaging winds Tuesday afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 65 mph in some mountain areas and the Antelope Valley.

Along with the rain, it's been pretty windy out here. Here is the peak wind gusts since 400 PM Mon:https://t.co/3QgRxkpZ1k



Big winners are Magic Mountain Truck Trail and Sierra Pelona. #CAwx #lawind — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2021

Downpours could trigger mud and debris flows in our recent burn areas. Drivers were urged to avoid traveling through those areas if possible.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for some residents near the burn scar areas of the 17,000-acre Alisal Fire that burned in Santa Barbara County back in October.

Record rainfall fell in the Santa Barbara area Monday.

We had some record breaking rainfall yesterday! Santa Barbara received 0.9 inch beating its record of 0.15 inch in 1941. Paso Robles received 0.91 inch beating its record of 0.21 inch in 1995. More rain is on the horizon for today! #CAwx #SoCal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2021

Residents living near the Bobcat, South and El Dorado fire burn areas are under evacuation warnings Tuesday. Residents are urged to be ready to evacuate if those become mandatory.

Colder weather is expected to move into the region later Tuesday, dropping snow levels quickly.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 feet of snow to fall above 7,000 feet.

The snow level is expected to drop to about 3,500 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

One to 3 inches of snow could fall at those lower elevations, including along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area.

Officials reminded drivers that chains are required if you plan to travel in the local mountains.

Rain had a major impact on the morning commute, with multiple crashes being reported on Southland freeways.

A major backup could be seen on the 5 Freeway near the 134 Freeway through Burbank early Tuesday morning.

Multiple reports on the California Highway Patrol traffic incident log were related to spinouts and vehicles hydroplaning on local freeways.

In Irwindale, a big rig ended up on its side. The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle but is expected to be OK.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to return Wednesday, but cool afternoon temperatures are likely to linger.

Sunny skies and warmer conditions will return for the weekend.