In most major U.S. cities you will find common street names like Broadway, Market, Oak, Elm, First, Second, etc. But in Southern California, you will also find a well-known street name with a less obvious origin: Rosecrans.

Rosecrans Avenue is a major, 27-mile thoroughfare through Los Angeles and Orange Counties. It is also a bustling street in the Point Loma area of San Diego.

William Starke Rosecrans was born in Delaware County, Ohio in 1819. (NPS)

So where does the name come from?

William Starke Rosecrans was born in Delaware County, Ohio in 1819. He was brigadier general for the Union during the American Civil War and, according to the National Parks Service, “was largely responsible for the Union’s early victories in northern Virginia at the Battles of Rich Mountain and Corrick’s Ford.”

Rosecrans’ military success, however, abruptly came to an end at the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863 – the second bloodiest battle of the Civil War behind Gettysburg.

As the American Battlefield Trust explains, Rosecrans had driven Confederate forces out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, when he decided to split his army into three corps and scatter them throughout the region. This proved costly when Confederate troops reconcentrated and exposed a gap in the Union line.

Rosecrans was stripped of his command as Confederate forces led by General Braxton Bragg laid siege to Chattanooga.

Over 34,000 people died in the Battle of Chickamauga, 16,000 on the Union side.

Rosecrans resigned from the Army in 1867 and settled in Los Angeles where he invested in the railroad industry. He served as U.S. Minister to Mexico under President Andrew Johnson for one year and was elected to Congress as a Democrat where he represented California’s 1st District for two terms, according to the Library of Congress.

William Rosecrans died in Redondo Beach on March 11, 1898. He was buried at Rosedale Cemetery in L.A. until 1902 when his body was reinterred in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetary on May 2, 2021, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

In addition to having streets in metro Los Angeles and San Diego named after him, Bennington National Cemetery in San Diego was renamed Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in 1934.

Rosecrans Avenue begins in Manhattan Beach and intersects the 405, 110, 710, 605 and 5 freeways in Los Angeles before ending in Fullerton. It has also been noted in hip-hop through songs by Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre and Compton native Kendrick Lamar.