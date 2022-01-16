Put your petals to the metal: Crowds come out for Rose Bowl Half Marathon

The Rose Bowl Half Marathon brought crowds to Pasadena on Sunday.

The event, which was expected to draw about 5,000 runners, led to multiple streets being closed in the area.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on Jan. 16, 2022.

