‘The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez’: Netflix doc examines horrific torture murder of 8-year-old Palmdale boy

The horrific death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in 2013 triggered shock waves through Los Angeles and beyond that still linger to this day.

Now, a new Netflix series examines the unsettling case. Directed by Brian Knappenberger, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” is a six-part documentary series that delves deep into the death of the Palmdale boy, who was brutally abused and tortured by his mother and her boyfriend.

Former Times reporter Garrett Therolf extensively chronicled the case for the Times and elsewhere. His reporting serves as a springboard into the series, which weaves together a portrait of the horrors Gabriel suffered and an examination of systemic breakdowns of local government in protecting him. (Therolf, who is now a reporter for the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley, is a producer on the series.)

