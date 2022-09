The Weeknd canceled the rest of his Saturday evening concert at Sofi Stadium after losing his voice.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devasted,” a statement from the Weeknd said in part on Instagram. “My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The singer visited Sofi Stadium during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. Information about when the rescheduled show will be haven’t been released.