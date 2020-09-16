The Wiltern, Hollywood Palladium join growing list of venues serving as polling places for 2020 election

The marquee sign at the Wiltern in Koreatown reads “AMPLIFY YOUR VOICE / VOTE NOVEMBER 3 / HEADCOUNT.ORG” in a photo provided by Live Nation on Sept. 16, 2020.

With no immediate plans for the return of crowded concerts during the pandemic, two music venues in Los Angeles plan to serve as polling places for the upcoming November election.

The Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern are just two of several Live Nation-owned sites that have been confirmed as voting centers for the election, the company announced Wednesday.

The local venues join the Staples Center, the Dodgers Stadium and the Forum to allow the use of their larger premises to safely host voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re working with L.A. County election officials in the initiative.

Additionally, up to 150 campuses within the L.A. Unified School District will serve as vote centers.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder said its website will have a list of all available locations 30 to 40 days before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Counties will mail ballots to all registered voters no later than Oct. 5, officials say.

L.A. County residents can check their voter status or register to vote on the registrar’s website.

Those registered can sign up to receive updates on their ballots at california.ballottrax.net/voter.

Counties will mail ballots to voters in CA no later than October 5th, and voters will be able to cast their ballot early, in-person at their county registrar’s office. Make sure you’re ready! Verify your status: https://t.co/4PbyXhkb7C #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/NnvyiVvBSH — LA City Clerk (@LACityClerk) September 15, 2020