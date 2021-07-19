Theaters at the Grove, Americana to reopen in coming weeks after AMC takeover

A general view of atmosphere is seen during the red carpet premiere screening of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win” on Oct. 10, 2016, at the Grove in Los Angeles. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images)

AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest movie theater chain, is taking over former Pacific Theatres locations at the Americana at Brand in Glendale and the Grove shopping center, the company said Monday.

The Los Angeles-area cinemas are the latest locations to change hands after ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres said in April that the chains would not reopen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that kept local exhibitors closed for more than a year.

AMC said it expects to reopen both locations in the coming weeks, but did not give specific dates. The leases expand AMC’s footprint in Southern California by giving it two locations that have in recent years ranked among the highest-grossing theaters in the Los Angeles area.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

