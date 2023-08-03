The Rite Aid logo is displayed on the exterior of a Rite Aid pharmacy on September 26, 2019 in California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Three organized theft suspects were arrested following a pursuit through Ventura County.

The suspects were identified as Miracle Beaudion, 20, from Covina, Trejour Heard, 21, from Los Angeles and Kayla Stark, 22, from San Pedro, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are wanted for a series of thefts targeting Rite Aid stores throughout the Thousand Oaks, Camarillo and Los Angeles areas, authorities said.

On July 31, patrol units responded to reports of a theft at a Rite Aid in an unincorporated Mira Monte community in Ojai.

Victims said one suspect entered the store, filled several bags with merchandise and fled the area in a getaway car occupied by two other suspects.

After noticing the suspect triggering the store’s security system, a citizen spotted the getaway car and began trailing the vehicle while relaying information to deputies.

While driving, the citizen witnessed the suspects tossing items out the window. The recovered items were later “determined to be evidence of the theft,” officials said.

As arriving officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle, the driver refused to pull over, leading patrol units on a pursuit.

The chase continued through the Ojai Valley and eventually into Ventura. Spike strips were deployed by California Highway Patrol and the vehicle finally stopped as it exited Victoria Avenue.

That’s when the three suspects hopped out of the car and began fleeing on foot, officers said. After a multi-agency search involving the CHP and the Ventura Police Department, the suspects were located near the area of Valentine Road and the 101 Freeway.

During the arrest, detectives recovered over $6,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the suspects’ vehicle.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the public for their ongoing support and due diligence in providing information to assist our agency in solving crimes,” officials said.