‘There are outbreaks everywhere’: L.A. County investigating 538 workplace outbreaks

Los Angeles County is actively investigating 538 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks — the highest number ever — as health officials continue to plead with residents and businesses to do all they can to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

The investigations are being conducted at nonresidential settings where at least three laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported and include every kind of workplace imaginable. Outbreaks have been confirmed at warehouses, corporate offices, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, police and fire stations, courthouses, retail outlets, car dealerships, restaurants and grocery stores.

In short, as one slide noted during a news conference held by county officials Monday, “there are outbreaks everywhere.”

Some larger retail chains have been especially hard hit, with 349 combined employees testing positive at 15 Target locations countywide, 263 workers at nine Home Depots, 92 at six Whole Foods Markets and 383 at nine Costco warehouses, according to county data.

