A scenic view, a peaceful stroll and a spot to lay out a blanket – if you think these are the ingredients for the perfect picnic, Los Angeles has no shortage of options.

But it can be hard to know which picnic spots will create a lasting memory and which ones just aren’t worth the hassle.

A dating advice and matchmaking platform did the digging and compiled the 10 best picnic spots in L.A. that are perfect for a first date or a “hire a sitter, it’s date night” kind of evening.

MyDatingAdvisor.com analyzed reviews and ratings from Google and TripAdvisor to find the best picnic spots in the greater Los Angeles area.

In total, 59 places made the list and were ranked on a scale of 0-100. Here are the top 10:

1.) The Getty Center

The multi-billion dollar hilltop museum houses some of the most precious art in the world, but it's also got world-class views and plenty of places to sit down and enjoy a packed meal with friends or loved ones.

2.) Griffith Park

An obvious answer. The sprawling park in the Los Feliz area has unparalleled views of the L.A. skyline, scenic hikes and history at every corner.

3.) L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

More than 125 acres of lush vegetation can be found in L.A.'s premier botanic garden which is open daily with an entrance fee of $15 per adult.

4.) Descanso Gardens

Another botanical garden makes the list, this one located in La Cañada Flintridge. The 150-acre nature retreat describes itself as a “museum of living collections.”

5.) Lake Hollywood Park

Vintage Hollywood. It doesn't get more L.A. than the Hollywood sign, does it? According to the ranking, the park has shaded picnic tables and a small playground in addition to the unmatched views of the iconic American landmark.

6.) The La Brea Tar Pits Museum Lawn

History runs through the city of L.A.'s veins, and that includes ancient history. The park is near the famous tar pits, but far enough away to avoid the stench, MyDatingAdvisor says. It's also in walking distance to some world renowned museums.

7.) Point Vicente Interpretive Center

Stunning bluffs and natural wonder at this picnic spot. The park is next to the Point Vicente Lighthouse and boasts picnic areas, tables, bathrooms and a museum. It's also a great spot for whale watching.

8.) Hilltop Park

Located in Signal Hill, this park features 360-degree vistas, walking paths and plenty of amenities. There's also a historic smoke signal located in the center of the park that explains the story behind the town's name.

9.) Hollywood Bowl

It's not just for concerts. When there are no events going on at Hollywood's most famous venue, it's a park!

10.) Topanga State Park

This one feels like cheating. The state park in the Santa Monica Mountains has 35 miles of trails and picnics can be set up deep in the canyons or along the coastal cliffs. You should be prepared before making a trip out of this picnic excursion.

Surprised by the rankings? Expecting to see something that wasn't on the list? There are 10 more picnic spots that cracked the study's top 20 list.

To see the remaining ten picnic spots across the Los Angeles area, click here.