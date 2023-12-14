Web searches for beef, The Eras Tour and the TV show “The Last of Us” topped Google’s Year in Search recap list for the Los Angeles area.

The search engine company compiled data from the L.A. region to show residents what inquiries were the most popular in their area.

For the L.A. area, beef was the most searched topic on Google. The report also showed that the L.A. area ranked first in the nation for the web inquiry but didn’t specify if the term referenced the Netflix show or meat.

L.A. was also the only place nationwide that had the soccer match between Argentina and Curacao as a top trending search.

Angelenos also searched for tours near the L.A. region frequently this year.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour, Peso Pluma’s Doble P Tour, Beyonce’s The Renaissance Tour and Luis Miguel’s 2023 Tour were the top five trending “tour” searches for the Los Angeles area.

Google inquiries for T.V. shows were also popular in 2023 for the L.A. area, with HBO’s “The Last of Us” leading the pack, followed by Netflix’s “Beef” and HBO’s “The Idol.”

The complete report can be viewed here.