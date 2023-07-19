One of California’s wealthiest counties is located in the southern portion of the state, according to a recent study from Smart Asset.

The financial website found that Orange County was the seventh wealthiest county in the state. The area has a median household income of $100,485 and a median home value of $1,005,769, according to the report.

Nine out of the 10 counties named on the list are located in Northern California.

These are the Top 10 wealthiest counties in California

Santa Clara County

Median Income: $140,258

San Mateo County

Median Income: $136,837

Marin County

Median Income: $131,008

San Francisco County

Median Income: $126,187

Alameda County County

Median Income: $112,017

Contra Costa County

Median Income: $110,455

Orange County

Median Income: $100,485

Placer County

Median Income: $99,734

Napa County

Median Income: $97,498

Santa Cruz County

Median Income: $96,093

Los Angeles, which didn’t make the top 10, was ranked as the 23rd wealthiest county in the state. The report indicated that the median household income for county residents was $76,367 and the median home value was over $815,000.

Smart Asset ranked U.S. counties across three metrics, investment income, property value and median income, to determine which areas were the wealthiest and poorest statewide.

These are the 10 poorest counties in California

1. Sierra County

Median income: $56,152

2. Lake County

Median income: $53,399

3. Humboldt County

Median income: $53,350

4. Mariposa County

Median income: $53,304

5. Del Norte County

Median income: $53,280

6. Tehama County

Median income: $52,901

7. Modoc County

Median income: $51,090

8. Siskiyou County

Median income: $49,857

9. Imperial County

Median income: $49,078

10. Trinity County

Median income: $42,206

Statewide, about 12.3% of residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average cost of a house in the Golden State is $774,362, while the average rent price for apartments is $2,110, according to Zillow