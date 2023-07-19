One of California’s wealthiest counties is located in the southern portion of the state, according to a recent study from Smart Asset.
The financial website found that Orange County was the seventh wealthiest county in the state. The area has a median household income of $100,485 and a median home value of $1,005,769, according to the report.
Nine out of the 10 counties named on the list are located in Northern California.
These are the Top 10 wealthiest counties in California
- Santa Clara County
- Median Income: $140,258
- San Mateo County
- Median Income: $136,837
- Marin County
- Median Income: $131,008
- San Francisco County
- Median Income: $126,187
- Alameda County County
- Median Income: $112,017
- Contra Costa County
- Median Income: $110,455
- Orange County
- Median Income: $100,485
- Placer County
- Median Income: $99,734
- Napa County
- Median Income: $97,498
- Santa Cruz County
- Median Income: $96,093
Los Angeles, which didn’t make the top 10, was ranked as the 23rd wealthiest county in the state. The report indicated that the median household income for county residents was $76,367 and the median home value was over $815,000.
Smart Asset ranked U.S. counties across three metrics, investment income, property value and median income, to determine which areas were the wealthiest and poorest statewide.
These are the 10 poorest counties in California
1. Sierra County
- Median income: $56,152
2. Lake County
- Median income: $53,399
3. Humboldt County
- Median income: $53,350
4. Mariposa County
- Median income: $53,304
5. Del Norte County
- Median income: $53,280
6. Tehama County
- Median income: $52,901
7. Modoc County
- Median income: $51,090
8. Siskiyou County
- Median income: $49,857
9. Imperial County
- Median income: $49,078
10. Trinity County
- Median income: $42,206
Statewide, about 12.3% of residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The average cost of a house in the Golden State is $774,362, while the average rent price for apartments is $2,110, according to Zillow