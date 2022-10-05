As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy.

Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween.

Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities are ranked among the safest places for trick-or-treating nationwide, based on a new study from Chamber of Commerce.

The website, which provides resources for small business owners and entrepreneurs, conducted a study analyzing numerous safety factors across 300 cities, with a population of 100,000 or more, in the U.S. to determine which cities were considered safe for trick-or-treaters.

The safety factors, each worth 20 points and calculated per 100,000 residents, were pedestrian fatalities, violent crimes, property crimes, registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees.

According to the website, the variables were graded on a 100-point scale.

Irvine (Orange County)

Irvine was the highest ranked California city on the list earning the 6th spot. Based on the safety factors measured, the city acquired 78 points out of 100.

Carlsbad (San Diego County)

Located near San Diego, the city of Carlsbad was ranked 8th on the list, earning 78 points out of 100.

While Irvine and Carlsbad earned 78 points overall, Irvine scored lower on pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees per 100,000 people.

Glendale (Los Angeles County)

The city of Glendale ranked 9th on the list. The city is the 4th largest city in L.A. County; according to its website. Glendale earned 78 points out of 100.

Burbank (Los Angeles County)

Earning the 18th spot on the list, Burbank acquired 75 points out of 100, according to the study.

Sunnyvale (Santa Clara County)

Sunnyvale ranked 20th in the safest cities for trick-or-treating study. The city earned 75 points out of 100.

According to Trip Advisor, Sunnyvale offers parks, a weekly farmers market, and multiple dining options for residents to enjoy.

Torrance (Los Angeles County)

Located in the south bay region of L.A. County, Torrance ranked as the 24th safest city for trick-or-treating, earning 74 points out of 100.

For the Halloween season, Residents or city visitors can enjoy a haunted Halloween party to kick off the spooky activities, according to the city website.

Murrieta (Riverside County)

The city of Murrieta finished off the list ranking as the 25th safest city for trick-or-treating. Murrieta earned 73 points out of 100.

According to its website, the city is also hosting a trunk or treat event with a Ghostbusters movie showing afterwards in Town Square Park.

The complete list can be found here.

Based on the study, Gilbert, Arizona was ranked as the safest city for trick-or-treaters.