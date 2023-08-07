Select Los Angeles city services, such as trash pickup and access to public swimming pools, will be unavailable on Tuesday as city workers plan to go on a 24-hour strike.

Residents planning to visit a city pool should call in advance to ensure the location is open and airline passengers departing from LAX should plan to arrive at the airport earlier than usual, according to a news release.

Those flying domestically should arrive three hours ahead of their departure time and passengers flying internationally should plan to arrive four hours ahead of their departure time to account for possible delays due to the one-day strike.

Trash pickup will also be delayed by one day. For example, residents who typically have trash pickup on Tuesday should expect service to resume on Wednesday and so on.

Striking workers are expected to picket at Los Angeles City Hall and LAX, worker union SEIU Local 721 indicated on Twitter. The workers join hotel workers, Hollywood writers and actors and UPS employees in using strikes, or the threat of one, to negotiate for better wages and benefits from their employers.

The L.A. city worker strike would be the first in 15 years, the Los Angeles Times reported

SEIU Local 721 said about 11,000 people would participate, including “sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers,” the Times added.

The workers are “vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement issued in response to the strike announcement.

“They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January,” she said. “The City will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

City officials don’t “anticipate a prolonged work stoppage,” according to a news release.