Amid a blistering heatwave in Southern California this week, record-breaking temperatures were recorded Saturday as thermometers skyrocketed into the triple digits.

Records that were broken on Saturday shattered previous temperatures that were set decades ago, according to the National Weather Service.

The new high temps in Fahrenheit set on July 15 in SoCal areas are:

-A record of 112 degrees was set in Lancaster, breaking the old record of 110 set in 1972.

-A record of 112 degrees was set at the Paso Robles Airport, breaking the old record of 108 set in 2010.

-A record of 111 degrees was set in Palmdale, breaking the old record of 110 set in 1972.

-A record of 102 degrees was set in Sandberg, breaking the old record of 98 set in 1972.

-A record of 100 degrees was set in Idyllwild, breaking the old record of 97 set in 2003.

New record-breaking temperatures were set in Southern California on July 15, 2023. (National Weather Service)

In the San Diego area, scorching temps hit Campo with 106 degrees, tying an old record of 106 degrees set in 2006.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of Southern California through Monday night, with the Inland Empire expected to exceed 100 degrees.

In addition to triple-digit temperatures, winds are expected to pick up, creating acute wildfire dangers across the southland.

The heatwave comes as fire crews have battled several large wildfires that have burned over 5,000 acres in Riverside County and have forced plenty of evacuations, including Saturday’s Galivan Fire.

The Rabbit Fire, Highland Fire, and Reche Fire are in various states of containment after being ignited on Friday. Heavy smoke in the area promoted critical air quality warnings for residents.

As the SoCal heatwave continues, NWS recommends reducing heat exposure by staying hydrated and keeping children, the elderly and pets out of excessive heat.

The public should also be cautious with possible fire ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment, NWS said.

To find the nearest cooling center in L.A. County, click here. The nearest public pools and aquatics centers can be found here.

Experts say this weekend’s impending heatwave could potentially break the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded which is 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.6 degrees Celsius) in Death Valley in 1934.