‘They were supposed to be his battle buddies and they’re silent’: Remains of slain paratrooper arrive in Los Angeles as family demands answers

Partial remains of slain army paratrooper Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez of Chino were flown into LAX Wednesday and taken to his final resting place at Forest Lawn in Covina.

Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen on May 22, at a campsite with seven other soldiers on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore. His friends reported him missing a day later, according to the U.S. Army.

His partial remains were found washed ashore a week later on Shackleford Banks Island and his death was ruled a homicide.

Family members are demanding answers about his sudden death.

“He went on a trip with seven people from his base. They were supposed to be his battle buddies and they’re silent,” his older sister Griselda Martinez said. “They say they don’t know what happened.”

The Army and the FBI are investigating but no arrests have been made yet.

“This should have never happened to anyone, much less my brother,” Martinez said. “It hurts so much… It’s so hard to be patient when I’m burying my baby brother.”

Rep. Norma Torres, whose congressional district includes Chino, stood with Roman-Martinez’s family and echoed their cry for answers.

“If you know something, say something,” Torres said. “This family deserves justice.”

Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a $25,000 reward offered by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Those with tips can reach Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.

A service will be held for Roman-Martinez in Chino Saturday and the funeral will follow at Forest Lawn.