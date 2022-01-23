‘They’ll never die as long as we remember what happened to them’: Illustrator honors victims of anti-Asian hate

Amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hates and attacks, Los Angeles artist Jonathan Chang is using his skills to document the lives lost.

Chang’s illustrations of 40-year-old Michelle Go, who was killed when she was pushed in front of a subway train in New York City’s Times Square, and other victims recently adorned Times Square during a vigil.

“I actually feel like in a way, I do try to get through this by paying tribute to these victims in a way,” Chang said. “I feel so powerless that we couldn’t help them in a time of need. Something about when I’m drawing these portraits, I feel like I’m honoring them in a way and I’m hoping to share their stories. These victims, they’ll never die as long as we remember what happened to them, remember their story.”

Chang said he hopes to raise awareness with his artwork.

“I just want people to know that Asian hate is real. This is something that’s happening in our community right now,” Chang said.