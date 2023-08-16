Police in Irvine are searching for a man seen on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing a victim’s wallet out of a bag in a shopping cart.

Footage of the July 29 incident released by the Irvine Police Department appears to show the man following the victim around the store and keeping an eye on an open bag resting in the cart.

As the victim turns away to grab something in the freezer section, the man is seen taking an item out of the bag and moving out of frame.

A suspect was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing a victim’s wallet from a bag in the grocery cart on July 29, 2023. (IPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with black hair, standing around 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. In the surveillance footage, he can be seen wearing a black hat and shorts, a gray tank top and a fanny pack.

Authorities also reminded shoppers to always keep an eye on their property while shopping.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the Irvine Police Department.