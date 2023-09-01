Security video captured a thief escaping with a $1,000 bottle of liquor during a violent confrontation at a Calabasas liquor store.

The theft took place on Thursday at Malibu Liquor and Wine on the 4900 block of Las Virgenes Road around 8:19 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video shows after a brief confrontation with the store owners near the entrance, the suspect grabs a trashcan to prop himself up to reach above a display shelf.

The man quickly grabs a box containing an expensive liquor, worth about $1,000, according to the store owner, before running towards the exit.

As the suspect tries exiting the shop, one of the shop owners attempts to stop him while grabbing him. During the scuffle, the suspects drops the box of liquor on the ground. He quickly pulls out a knife from his pocket and brandishes it at the owner.

Security video captured a thief escaping with a $1,000 bottle of liquor during a violent confrontation at a liquor store in Calabasas on Aug. 31, 2023. (Malibu Liquor and Wine)

The owner steps back a bit and as the thief collects the box, he throws the knife toward the owner before running out the door.

The thief was accompanied by two accomplices who had been waiting outside, authorities said. The trio fled the scene in a silver-colored SUV.

The victims described the suspects as three Black men and are hoping the release of store surveillance video will help authorities locate and arrest them.

