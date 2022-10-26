July 31, 2020, file photo of letter carrier loading mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from North Hollywood have been arrested after stealing a universal mailbox key from a United State Postal Service Worker in Burbank.

The incident occurred on Sept. 12, a little before 2 p.m, in the 200 block of South 6th Street.

The mail carrier, according to a news release from the Burbank Police Department, noticed two men dressed in FedEx uniforms. One of the men approached the carrier and took her universal key from the cluster mailbox lock before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Also known as an “arrow key,” universal keys are used by USPS to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels.

Authorities say thieves steal arrow keys or craft homemade ones “for the purpose of pilfering mail to further their involvement in the crime of identity theft.”

Fortunately, the mail carrier was able to take a picture of the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle, which led police to a residential address in North Hollywood.

Detectives with Burbank PD executed a search warrant at the address, in the 11400 block of Hatteras Street, on Wednesday, where they found a loaded, unregistered firearm and evidence of identity theft.

Authorities were also able to determine the male suspect, identified as Aram Avetisyan, is not a FedEx employee.

A female suspect, Taguhi Avetisyan, was also arrested.

Both were arrested and booked on felony identity theft and firearm charges. Mr. Avetisyan posted bond and is due in court on Nov. 17, while Ms. Avetisyan is being held on $20,000 bail and is due in court on Oct. 28.