Authorities are searching for the driver of a box truck that broke into a golf course and stole hundreds of gallons of fuel in Westlake Village.

The break-in happened around 10 p.m. on July 26, at Westlake Golf Course, located at 4812 Lakeview Canyon Rd.

The driver of a large box truck apparently cut the lock at the golf course’s maintenance yard and then stole 354 gallons of diesel fuel. The estimated value of the theft is $1,327.15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the person who broke into a golf course and stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. (LASD)

Surveillance video from the golf course showed the white box truck on the maintenance yard property near the golf course fuel pumps.

Photos from those security cameras were released by the Sheriff’s Department Friday, with a request for anyone with information about the theft to contact deputies with the Westlake Village Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.