In an effort to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season, some residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to take advantage of the county's new at-home testing, officials said Wednesday.

The L.A. County Holiday Home Test Collection program is being offered for free to anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, has been in close contact with someone who has or is suspected of having COVID-19 within the past two weeks, or is a senior or a person with a disability who thinks they were exposed to the virus and is unable to visit a testing site.