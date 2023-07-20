A pair of suspects were arrested after stealing lottery tickets from a liquor store in Orange County and leading authorities on a very brief chase.

According to the Seal Beach Police Department, the two suspects, identified only as Zoryon and Marcus of Long Beach, used a crowbar to smash the glass window of West Beach Liquor located in the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

A patrol car in the area heard the store’s alarm sounding and upon arriving on the scene, located the two suspects fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Altima. After a short chase, the suspects were arrested in the 100 block of Coastline Drive – about a block away – when they drove up a dead-end street.

Police recovered the stolen unused scratchers, the crowbar used to break into the store and a “few other items of evidence” in the suspects’ vehicle.

Body camera footage shows the moment when two suspects were apprehended after breaking into a liquor store and stealing scratch off games in Seal Beach, California on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Facebook/Seal Beach Police Department)

“Instead of spending their hard-earned cash to win Lotto cash, their currency of choice was a yellow crowbar to the plate glass window of West Beach Liquor,” the Seal Beach Police Department said. “Winning $10 in the Lotto is not worth the risk of getting a felony added to your record.”

“And with a 1 in 2.9 million chance at the grand prize, it’s definitely not worth it,” SBPD added.

The California Lottery automatically voids stolen scratch off games, meaning that they cannot be turned in for cash rewards.

The robbery occurred just two days before a $1 billion Powerball scratcher was sold in downtown Los Angeles.