A pair of thieves were captured on video Tuesday breaking into a Sylmar restaurant and stealing a safe.

The incident took place just before 3:45 a.m. at Los Ruizeñores Restaurant located at 15206 Roxford St.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves breaking a glass door and entering the family-owned restaurant.

The same suspect then jumped over the counter and grabbed a small safe from a shelf below the cash register.

Maricela Chavez, who owns the restaurant with her husband, said the safe had about $100 in it.

Chavez said the damage to the door would cost her family even more.

“It’s costing me $700 to change the whole door,” she said. “I’m frustrated, I’m upset, I’m angry. This is a family-owned business. I have four kids at home … and it’s just frustrating that my kids have to pay for this.”

Chaves said she was “heartbroken” when she first saw the damage and feels like her family will always be looking over their shoulder now and worrying about future break-ins.

“I know it sounds like nothing but $700 affects small businesses,” Chavez said.

The two suspects fled in a getaway vehicle that pulled up to the restaurant and let them in.