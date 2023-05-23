The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an early morning smash-and-grab burglary at a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove.
The burglary happened some time before 5 a.m. at Cookies dispensary at 8360 Melrose Ave.
Police responded and found shattered glass and a ransacked store.
Officials said two men wearing all black broke into the business and stole an undetermined amount of cash and cannabis products.
They were later seen fleeing in a red Kia sedan. Police issued a crime broadcast to relay the vehicle and suspect description, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the break-in should contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.