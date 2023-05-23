The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an early morning smash-and-grab burglary at a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove.

The burglary happened some time before 5 a.m. at Cookies dispensary at 8360 Melrose Ave.

Police responded and found shattered glass and a ransacked store.

Broken glass sits on the ground outside a cannabis dispensary that was burglarized on May 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Officials said two men wearing all black broke into the business and stole an undetermined amount of cash and cannabis products.

They were later seen fleeing in a red Kia sedan. Police issued a crime broadcast to relay the vehicle and suspect description, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.