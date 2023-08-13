Video posted to the Citizen App on Sunday appears to show several people brazenly stealing merchandise from a crowded Nike store in East Los Angeles.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a call about the broad daylight theft at the Nike Community Store located 4585 Whittier Blvd. came in just after 5:30 p.m.

At least one of the suspects is seen carrying a trash bag filled with boxes. At one point, he drops the bag and quickly puts the items that spilled out back into it before following two other suspects out of the store.

Police said that three suspects, described as a Black male and two Black females, made off without about $1,000 in merchandise. So far, all three are still at-large.

This theft comes on the heels of a mob of thieves caught on video swarming a Nordstrom in Canoga Park Saturday, clearing out much of the store.

Los Angeles police received reports of the mass robbery at the Westfield Topanga mall around 4 p.m. and said anywhere from 20-50 suspects are believed to have been involved, although the exact number has not been confirmed.

The thieves in that instance were seen violently grabbing whatever merchandise they could carry, with many seen ripping off the security devices attached to designer purses and luggage items. Store shelves and display racks were destroyed, knocked over and littered across the floor along with a ton of fallen merchandise.

LAPD estimated around $60,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. So far, no arrests have been made, though officials said they were working to identify the suspects and had several leads in that case.