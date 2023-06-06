The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on thieves who distracted a woman and stole her purse at a Trader Joe’s in Calabasas.
On May 24, a woman in the grocery store’s parking lot was placing her groceries in the trunk of her vehicle when she was approached by one of the thieves, the LASD said in a news release.
While that person asked for directions, their accomplice took the woman’s purse from her car. That purse contained jewelry, an iPhone and cash, deputies said.
A third conspirator then helped the thieves flee in a silver 2015 Toyota RAV4.
The first suspect was wearing a white shirt, white baseball cap, dark pants and tennis shoes, images released by the Sheriff’s Department show.
The other suspect had on a face mask, tan shirt, jeans and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Torrontegui at 818-878-5533.
To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.