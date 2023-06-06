The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these images of two people accused of stealing a purse on May 24, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on thieves who distracted a woman and stole her purse at a Trader Joe’s in Calabasas.

On May 24, a woman in the grocery store’s parking lot was placing her groceries in the trunk of her vehicle when she was approached by one of the thieves, the LASD said in a news release.

While that person asked for directions, their accomplice took the woman’s purse from her car. That purse contained jewelry, an iPhone and cash, deputies said.

The purse thieves fled the Trader Joe’s in a silver 2015 Toyota RAV4, as shown on May 24, 2023. (LASD)

A third conspirator then helped the thieves flee in a silver 2015 Toyota RAV4.

The first suspect was wearing a white shirt, white baseball cap, dark pants and tennis shoes, images released by the Sheriff’s Department show.

The other suspect had on a face mask, tan shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Torrontegui at 818-878-5533.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.