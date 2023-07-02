Authorities in La Verne are investigating after suspects drove through the front of a jewelry store and proceeded to burglarize it.

According to the La Verne Police Department, the robbery took place at Rodeo Jewlers, located in the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard, around 12:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“A white four door sedan was driven through the glass storefront of the jewelry store,” the La Verne Police Department said in a statement. “Four male suspects entered the store, shattered display cases and loaded several bags with jewelry.”

An employee in the store was assaulted by the thieves, and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four suspects exited the store in a second getaway car, described only as a black sedan.

Rodeo Jewelers could not be reached for comment.

The La Verne Police Department is handling the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the La Verne Police Department Watch Commander at 909-596-1913.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.