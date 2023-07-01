Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a wine shop and escaping with around $500,000 worth of rare wines on Saturday morning.

The owner of Lincoln Fine Wines said the heist took place around 1 a.m. as security video captures the thieves arriving in a white pickup truck.

The truck drives around the back parking lot several times before a masked suspect is seen exiting and walking towards the shop.

The suspect quickly climbs on top of a metal container while holding what appears to be a large knife or sharp metal tool.

The owners said the thief proceeded to cut a hole in the ceiling above the shop’s cellar where their most prized and expensive wines were stored.

The thief reportedly scaled down into the cellar using a rock climbing rope. They eventually escaped with around $500,000 dollars worth of rare wines.

The owners are releasing the surveillance video in hopes the suspects will be caught soon before striking another business.