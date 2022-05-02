Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of catalytic converter thieves who got away despite being interrupted by the vehicle’s owner in Simi Valley.

The incident occurred Monday in a residential area near Yosemite Avenue and Alamo Street, the Simi Valley Police Department stated in a news release.

The thieves were interrupted “in-progress” as they were cutting the catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle, which was parked on the street, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles, which were captured on surveillance video and distributed by the Police Department.

Police listed the following safety tips regarding catalytic converter thefts:

For your safety, please DO NOT confront the thieves.

Report any suspicious subjects or any out-of-the-ordinary sounds to the police.

Park vehicles in the driveway with the rear doors closest to your residence.

Leave exterior residential lights on throughout the night or install motion-detecting lights. Additional lighting may make a thief more visible.

If you park on the street, choose a well-lit area and trim back any trees and/or bushes that may block your view of the vehicle.

Etch the vehicle’s license plate numbers onto the catalytic converter.

Always remove keys, roll up windows, and lock the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the Simi Valley theft was asked to call the Police Department at 805-583-6950.