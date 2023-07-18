The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests of four people they say stole more than $1 million in high-end shoes and vintage comic books from a storage unit earlier this year.

The theft of valuable comics in January and $1 million in designer shoes in April prompted a police investigation that identified 35-year-old Bryan Alberto Escalante as a person of interest, the LAPD said in a news release.

“Investigators observed that several stolen items were being sold by Escalante on popular mobile-driven local marketplaces on the internet,” the release said.

Police said Escalante was arrested for a similar burglary in 2020, after which he also tried to sell the stolen goods online.

On Thursday, police searched multiple homes in the 2500 block of Marine Avenue and storage units, locating “the recovery of a substantial amount of designer shoes and the majority of stolen comic books,” police detailed.

Four people were arrested, including Escalante, who was charged with two counts of commercial burglary and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to police.

Jail records, however, list Escalante’s bail at $100,000 and his location as the Inmate Reception Center. He is due to appear in Long Beach Superior Court on Monday.

Steven Janossy, 38, was also charged with two commercial burglary counts and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to police.

Jail records list his bail at $40,000, and he is being held at the Inmate Reception Center. He is due to appear in Long Beach Superior Court on Monday.

Joshua Beebe, 38, was charged with one count of commercial burglary, and he is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail, according to police.

In jail records, however, he is listed as being held at Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $32,000 bail. He is due to appear in Torrance Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Martha Calderon, 39, as charged with a count of receiving stolen property while on probation for commercial burglary, and she is being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility her bail was set at $400,000. No court date has been listed in jail records.

Detectives are asking for leads in finding the remaining stolen goods.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 310-726-7900.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.