Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday.

Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according to a press release from GGPD.

The victim, who was transporting the jewelry in their vehicle, exited the eastbound 22 Freeway offramp at Magnolia Avenue.

That’s when police say a silver van stopped directly in front of their vehicle. Three male suspects, believed to be in their 30s, exited the van, approached the victim and smashed out the rear windows of the car.

“The suspects reached into the rear seat of the victim’s vehicle and took a bag containing the jewelry,” authorities said in the news release.

After the suspects returned to the van and attempted to flee, the victim chased them, eventually colliding with the van, but disabling their own vehicle.

The suspects were then able to drive away.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Det. Wardle at 714-741-5837 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.