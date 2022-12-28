A store owner is left devastated after a group of thieves broke into a Silver Lake dispensary on Wednesday, getting away with hundreds of pounds of weed.

The owner hopes security footage of the thieves will help someone recognize them and bring justice.

“They seemed organized though, like they’ve done this before,” Toby Stein, owner of the Silver Lake Caregivers Dispensary Group, tells KTLA’s Pedro Rivera.

Stein says the brazen thieves escaped with hundreds of pounds of marijuana during the swift break-in which happened a little after midnight.

Security camera captured thieves who struck a Silver Lake dispensary on Dec. 28, 2022.

Although he’s experienced smaller burglaries in the past, Stein says he’s never been a victim of such a substantial theft like this — six thieves, four vehicles and the entire burglary accomplished within 15 minutes.

“It’s pretty tough honestly,” said Stein. “It hasn’t really computed yet.”

Stein estimates possibly over one million dollars of inventory was stolen.

Security video shows the thieves scaling shop’s fence in the back alleyway on Fletcher Drive while using crowbars to pry open a door.

Stein said the thieves appeared to know exactly where to go when they entered the store. Video captured the suspects moving large bags of product from the store to an awaiting car parked outside.

The suspects appeared to take their time even as the security alarm was ringing in the background.

As the first vehicle becomes too crowded with stolen merchandise, a second vehicle arrives to carry more items before both cars speed away.

Two lookout vehicles were parked out front and follow the getaway cars to the 5 Freeway entrance.

“It’s just a reminder of the risks we take as business owners every day and a reminder to take more security precautions,” Stein said.

Although it’s a major setback to his business, Stein said he’s relieved none of is employees or customers were inside during the burglary.

Security cameras captured clear images of the suspects. Stein hopes someone will recognize the thieves before they target another business. He’s even looking into the possibility of the theft being an inside job.

“It just goes to show, if somebody really wants your stuff, they’re going to get it,” said Stein.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the case is asked to call Los Angeles Police.