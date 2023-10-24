A group of armed suspects broke into a home in Northridge and got away with cash, a key to a Lamborghini and more.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a house on Shoshone Avenue, just blocks from California State University-Northridge.

Details remain limited, but law enforcement officials confirmed to KTLA that they were first dispatched to the scene after gunshots were heard in the area followed by several people screaming.

Preliminary information indicates that up to five masked suspects entered the home and made off with jewelry, $15,000 in cash and a Lamborghini key.

No one was injured in the armed robbery, and police have launched an investigation.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white BMW X6, police said.